Death News : Mocking autistic representation, while invalidating their emotional response to a character’s death, doesn’t add up. (46 characters)

Rewritten: Discussion of Spoilers from “Bad Batch” with Disrespectful Comments about Autistic Representation and the Validity of Autistic Emotions..

It’s disheartening to see individuals mocking autistic individuals for expressing their grief and sadness over the loss of a character in Bad Batch. It’s even worse when those same individuals have praised the inclusion of an autistic character in the show only to turn around and belittle those who connected with the character.

Autistic individuals have unique ways of connecting with and interpreting media, and the inclusion of a tech savvy character with autistic traits was a step forward in representation. It’s unfair to diminish the emotions of those who found comfort and validation in this character’s portrayal. Instead of ridiculing, we should be championing and celebrating the representation of diverse individuals in media.

Source : @CT99O4

// bad batch spoilers

–

–

"tech autistic rep!!!" then make fun of autistics for expressing their anger and sadness and grief for the loss of a chara that resonates with them in their own way that is more than what is expected out of non autistics make it make sense

// bad batch spoilers

–

–

"tech autistic rep!!!" then make fun of autistics for expressing their anger and sadness and grief for the loss of a chara that resonates with them in their own way that is more than what is expected out of non autistics make it make sense — go away (@CT99O4) March 29, 2023