Death News : Misty & Beau, bonded #GermanShepherds, need a home in #Lancashire. Owner passed away. Aged 8 & 10. Can live with older kids. DETAILS/APPLY #adopt

Looking for a new home: Help Misty and Beau, a bonded pair of German Shepherds in Lancashire, UK. Can live with older children as only pets.

This heartwarming photo shows Misty and Beau, a loving and loyal pair of German Shepherds, who are in desperate need of a new forever home. These bonded companions, believed to be a mother and son duo, are 8 and 10 years old respectively. Unfortunately, their owner has recently passed away, leaving them without a family and a home.

The sweet natured pups are looking for a loving and caring family who will provide them with lots of love, attention, and a comfortable home. Misty and Beau would be best suited to a home with older children as the only pets. If you’re interested in giving these adorable fur babies a loving forever home, or have any questions, please click on the link below for more information. Let’s help these precious pups find the home where they will be loved and cherised forever.

Please help spread the word by sharing this post and let’s find a new home for Misty and Beau together. Your kindness can change their lives and give them the love and care they deserve.

DETAILS or APPLY

