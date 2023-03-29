Death News : “Missing son’s mom dies of heartbreak.”

Heartbreaking News: Mother of Missing Rasheed Baloch Receives No Closure After 5-Year Wait and Dies of Heart Attack. A Stark Reminder of Ongoing State Atrocities Against the Innocent Baloch Families..

Tragically, the mother of Rasheed Baloch, who has been missing for five years, has passed away from a heart attack. She had hoped and waited for her son’s return, but that day never came. Her loss is a poignant reminder of the severe atrocities being committed by the state against innocent Baloch families.

The ongoing and systemic oppression of the Baloch people has left countless families suffering in despair, forced to endure the pain of separation and uncertainty. The tragic loss of Rasheed Baloch’s mother underscores the urgent need for justice and accountability for those responsible for the enforced disappearance of innocent civilians. It is crucial that we continue to shed light on these grave human rights violations, and work towards ensuring that no more families are torn apart by such senseless cruelty.

Source : @sadaf_baloch1

