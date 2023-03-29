@jmgillies expresses that a passing acknowledgment of a pressing matter, which causes profound devastation to families and communities throughout Scotland, would bring heartbreak to those affected and advocates..

Scotland is currently facing an issue that is devastating families and communities, and a passing mention of it has saddened those who are affected by it as well as campaigners. The gravity of the situation cannot be overstated, and it is incumbent upon authorities to address it promptly and with the utmost urgency.

The impact of this issue cannot be ignored, and it requires an immediate response. Families and communities are struggling, and those affected by it deserve our empathy and support. It’s crucial that this issue receive widespread attention and resources to mitigate its damaging effects, and we must all work together to find a solution.

Source : @PJOpinion

"Passing mention of an issue devastating families and communities across Scotland will have saddened those affected, and campaigners," writes @jmgillies.

"Passing mention of an issue devastating families and communities across Scotland will have saddened those affected, and campaigners," writes @jmgillies.https://t.co/EaNLpZDiJW — P&J Opinion (@PJOpinion) March 29, 2023