Death News : Mel King: community advocate, educator, writer, first Black mayoral candidate, passes at 94. RIP.

Mel King, Longtime Community Advocate and Boston’s First Black Mayoral Candidate, Passes Away at 94; Honored on GBHMural..

Mel King, a longstanding community advocate, state legislator, writer, educator, and Boston’s first Black mayoral candidate to qualify for a general election, has died at the age of 94. His life’s work was dedicated to speaking truth to power and advocating for social justice. Mel King’s legacy will live on as a beacon of hope in a world where equality and fairness remain elusive for many.

Source : @GBH

