Death News : Mel King, civil rights icon and activist, died at 94. #LegacyLivesOn #RIPMelKing

The world has lost a groundbreaking civil rights icon, politician, and activist. Mel King passed away at the age of 94, leaving a legacy of inspiring change and progress. King paved the way for future generations of activists and politicians to follow in his footsteps, leaving an indelible mark on Boston’s civil rights movement.

Throughout his life, King fought tirelessly for social justice, and his remarkable achievements will continue to inspire a new wave of changemakers. We owe a debt of gratitude to King for his selfless dedication to the cause, and we will honor his memory by carrying on his work and striving to achieve a more just and equitable society. As the day progresses, we will continue to celebrate King’s life and legacy, reflecting on his incredible impact on our community and the world.

Source : @AmakaUbakaTV

It’s clear that he paved the way for a generation of activists & politicians to follow in his footsteps 🙏🏾 We’ll have more on his life & legacy throughout the day #7news pic.twitter.com/yd4OMIi9wF — Amaka Ubaka (@AmakaUbakaTV) March 29, 2023