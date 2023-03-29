Death News : “Mary Janet Hill, instrumental in Air Borealis, dedicated to reconciliation. RIP.”

Remembering Mary Janet Hill: A Founding Member of Air Borealis and a Dedicated Advocate for Reconciliation.

Air Borealis announced with great sadness the passing of Mary Janet Hill, fondly called MJ by her friends and colleagues. She played a key role in the establishment of Air Borealis, and her dedicated work significantly contributed to the organization’s success.

Besides her contribution to the company, MJ was a passionate community member who committed herself to the noble cause of reconciliation. Her life’s work will be a testament to her unwavering dedication to improving people’s lives and serving her community. Her memory will always be cherished, and her impact will be felt for generations to come. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and loved ones at this difficult time.

Source : @AirBorealis

We are deeply saddened with the passing of Mary Janet Hill. MJ, as her friends and colleagues would call her, was instrumental in the formation of Air Borealis and a passionate community member who dedicated her life to reconciliation,

We are deeply saddened with the passing of Mary Janet Hill. MJ, as her friends and colleagues would call her, was instrumental in the formation of Air Borealis and a passionate community member who dedicated her life to reconciliation, pic.twitter.com/cbi81h6AJ1 — Air Borealis (@AirBorealis) March 28, 2023