Death News : Legendary artist #VivanSundaram dies at 79. #RIP.

Famed Artist Vivan Sundaram Dead at 79; Known for Multifaceted Body of Work in Painting, Sculpture, Photography and More #RIPVivanSundaram #artist #art.

Renowned Indian artist and multi-media expert Vivan Sundaram has passed away at the age of 79. Over the course of his career, he worked with various media including painting, sculpture, printmaking, photography, installation, and video art. His diverse range of artistic expertise made him a highly regarded figure in the art world.

A true virtuoso in his field, Sundaram’s art continues to inspire many. His passing is an irreplaceable loss to the world of art. May he rest in peace. Our condolences go out to his family, friends and colleagues who knew him and were touched by his exceptional work.

Source : @htcity

