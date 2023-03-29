Death News : KwaDukuza Deputy Mayor Thulani Ntuli passes away during meeting.

Breaking News: Deputy Mayor and ANC Regional Leader in KwaDukuza, Thulani Mbazo Ntuli, Passes Away During Exco Meeting After Collapsing..

The Deputy Mayor of the KwaDukuza local municipality, Thulani Mbazo Ntuli, who was also a regional leader of the African National Congress (ANC), has passed away suddenly. Ntuli suffered a fatal collapse during an exco meeting, leaving many in shock at his abrupt departure. This tragic loss has left a void in the political landscape of KwaZulu-Natal, where he played an influential role in shaping policies and decision-making processes.

As Deputy Mayor, Ntuli was responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of the local government in KwaDukuza. He was known for his dedication to serving the community and ensuring that its needs were met. In his role as a regional leader of the ANC, he worked tirelessly to uphold the values of the party and promote its agenda. His passing is a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing every moment with loved ones and colleagues. Ntuli will be deeply missed by all who knew him, and his contributions to the betterment of his community will be forever remembered.

Source : @kasibcnews

