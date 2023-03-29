Death News : Jim Thorpe, iconic athlete, died 1953.

Jim Thorpe, the Greatest All-Around Athlete of His Time, Passed Away 65 Years Ago today: A Tribute to His Legacy..

On this day in 1953, the world lost a sporting legend. Jim Thorpe, celebrated for his unrivaled athletic abilities, passed away at the age of 65. His legacy had left an indelible mark on the sporting world, thanks to his impressive performances in various disciplines, including baseball and the Olympics.

In addition to winning gold medals in both the pentathlon and decathlon at the 1912 Olympics, Thorpe also spent six seasons playing baseball in the big leagues. The photo shared by baseball artist Graig Kreindler captures Thorpe during his time with the Cincinnati team in 1917, reminding fans of his incredible sporting achievements. While the artist himself concedes that the piece remains a work in progress, one cannot deny that it captures the essence of Thorpe’s dexterity and agility, showcasing why he was regarded as the best all-around athlete of his era.

Source : @GraigKreindler

