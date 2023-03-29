Death News : Jacqueline Hamer Flakes, daughter of Fannie Lou Hamer, dies at 56.

Late Civil Rights Leader Fannie Lou Hamer’s Daughter, Jacqueline Hamer Flakes, Dies at 56..

Jacqueline Hamer Flakes, renowned author and the daughter of legendary civil rights activist Fannie Lou Hamer, has breathed her last at the age of 56. Her passing comes as a devastating loss to the African American community and her loved ones, who remember Flakes for her immense contributions in advocating for the rights of marginalized communities.

In her lifetime, Flakes inspired countless individuals with her powerful words, shedding light on the struggles and triumphs of the civil rights movement. Her legacy is one that will continue to live on, as her fervent spirit and unwavering dedication to social justice continue to inspire future generations. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family during this difficult time.

Source : @theGrio

