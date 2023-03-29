Death News : Heartbroken over Paul O’Grady’s passing. LGBTQIA+ icon & drag scene legend.

Paul O’Grady’s Passing Leaves Deep Void in the UK’s Drag and LGBTQIA+ Scene: A Legacy of Visibility and Empowerment..

The news of Paul O’Grady’s passing has left the drag scene and LGBTQIA+ community in the UK heartbroken. He was an icon and a true queen who had an immeasurable impact on our community. O’Grady gave us visibility during a crucial time, paving the way for others to follow in his footsteps.

From his iconic drag persona “Lily Savage” to his self-titled talk show, O’Grady used his platform to not only entertain but to also educate and raise awareness about pressing LGBTQIA+ issues. His unwavering support for the community made him a beloved figure and role model for many. Even in his passing, his legacy continues to inspire and uplift us. Rest in peace, Paul O’Grady – thank you for everything you’ve done.

Source : @TitaniumRolo

Saddened to hear the passing of Paul O'Grady. The impact he had within the drag scene and LGBTQIA+ community in the UK is immeasurable. He gave so much visibility to us during such a crucial time. Forever an icon, forever a queen.

Saddened to hear the passing of Paul O'Grady. The impact he had within the drag scene and LGBTQIA+ community in the UK is immeasurable. He gave so much visibility to us during such a crucial time. Forever an icon, forever a queen. 🧡 pic.twitter.com/UVKpfk9b34 — Titanium Rolo 🔜#i70 🎮🧡 (@TitaniumRolo) March 29, 2023