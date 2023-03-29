Death News : Heartbroken over Paul O’Grady’s death at 67. He was funny, compassionate, outspoken against injustice, and a strong ally for those with HIV/Aids and the LGBT community.

“Devastating News: Paul O’Grady, a Comedian and Advocate for Justice, Passes Away at 67”.

It is with great sadness that we learned of the passing of Paul O’Grady at age 67. His wit and humor were unmatched, but it was his unwavering compassion and advocacy for those facing injustice that made him truly special. He fearlessly spoke out against injustice, whether it was towards people or animals, and was a devoted advocate for the HIV/AIDS community and the LGBTQ+ community during the tumultuous times of the 1980s.

Paul O’Grady’s legacy will be felt for years to come as he leaves a lasting impact on those he touched with his humor and kindness. Whether he was entertaining us on television, fighting for the rights of those in need, or simply brightening someone’s day with his warmth and humor, Paul O’Grady will always be remembered as a true legend and a trailblazer for generations to come. He will be deeply missed, but his spirit will live on forever.

Source : @ryanmcp1927

Absolutely gutted to see Paul O'Grady has passed away at 67. He was hilariously funny, compassionate and outspoken about injustice, whether against people or animals, and a fierce advocate for people with HIV/Aids, and LGBT community, including at the worst of times in the 80s

