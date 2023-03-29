Death News : Heartbroken over @Arley_McNeney’s passing. Our condolences to her loved ones and the Marpole Adaptive Soccer Club.

Condolences for the Untimely Passing of @Arley_McNeney.

The United Blazin’ Athletics Club expresses our deepest sorrow and disbelief upon hearing the distressing news about @Arley_McNeney’s untimely passing. It is with a heavy heart that we extend our sincerest condolences to her family, friends, and the Marpole Adaptive Soccer Club during this difficult time.

@Arley_McNeney’s sudden and tragic loss has left us in complete shock and disbelief. Her contributions and passion for soccer will always be remembered, and she will be greatly missed by those who knew her best. We join the entire soccer community in mourning her loss and sending our love and support to those who need it most.

Source : @unitedblazin

We are saddened and shocked to hear of the untimely passing of @Arley_McNeney and we offer our sincerest condolences to her family, her friends and to the Marpole Adaptive Soccer Club on this absolutely horrible and shocking news. We are truly in shock to hear this news. 💔 — United Blazin' Athletics Club (@unitedblazin) March 29, 2023