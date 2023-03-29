Death News : Heartbroken by the loss of an LGBTQ+ icon and inspiration. Paul O’Grady’s Lily Savage brought humor and honesty to our screens. #RIPPaulOGrady

Sad news today as an LGBTQ+ icon and inspiration is lost: Reflecting on the impact of Paul O’Grady, who brought humor, authenticity and flair to our screens through his beloved alter ego Lily Savage, and whom we all respected and adored..

The image displayed is a tribute to the late LGBTQ+ icon, Paul O’Grady, who sadly passed away on March 29, 2023. Upon hearing this devastating news, Jayne Ozanne expressed her condolences and admiration for the late star, who inspired so many with his honesty, humor, and style. As the creator of the beloved drag persona Lily Savage, O’Grady brought laughter and joy to audiences across the UK, earning the respect and adoration of his fans.

Ozanne’s words highlight the immense impact that O’Grady had on the LGBTQ+ community and beyond, serving as a true inspiration to many. His legacy as an entertainer and cultural icon will live on through his numerous contributions to film, television, and comedy, and the memories he created with his infectious charm and spirit. Our hearts go out to his loved ones during this difficult time.

Source : @JayneOzanne

