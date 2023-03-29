Death News : Game designer Mike Berlyn passed away; RIP.

Game Designer and Programmer Mike Berlyn, Known for Shattered, Infidel, and Bubsy, Passes Away..

The gaming industry has lost another icon. Mike Berlyn, a game designer, programmer, and writer, has passed away. His contributions to the industry include developing classic games like Suspended, Cutthroats, and Infidel for Infocom. Additionally, he created popular titles like Bubsy and Busy 3D, among others.

Berlyn’s vast creativity and unique perspective led him to create unforgettable and innovative games. Games like Oo-topos and Tass Times In Tonetown showcase his unique vision and storytelling abilities. His passing is a great loss to the gaming community, but his legacy will continue to inspire generations of gamers. Rest in peace, Mike Berlyn.

Source : @MikeJMika

