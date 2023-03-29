Death News : Frank LeMaster, 71, retired Eagles linebacker and businessman, died.

Retired Eagles Linebacker and Successful Businessman Frank LeMaster Passes Away at Age 71 – Daily News.

Frank LeMaster, a former linebacker for the Philadelphia Eagles and a well-respected entrepreneur, has passed away at the age of 71. LeMaster was a beloved figure in Philadelphia, having spent his entire 10-year NFL career with the Eagles and later becoming a successful businessman in the city.

LeMaster’s death has sent shockwaves through the Philadelphia community, as many mourn the loss of a dedicated and hardworking individual. He will be remembered not only for his contributions on the football field, but also for his commitment to improving the local economy and supporting small businesses. His legacy will undoubtedly live on in the city he loved and called home for so many years.

