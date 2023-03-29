Death News : Football mourns Manfred Schaefer, RIP.

Manfred Schaefer, a Football Legend, Passes Away: Played over 350 Matches for the Saints and Part of 1st Socceroo Squad to Qualify for World Cup. May He Rest in Peace..

The football world is mourning the loss of Manfred Schaefer, who has passed away. Schaefer was a highly accomplished player, having amassed over 350 appearances for the St George Saints during his career. He was also a part of the first Socceroo squad to qualify for the World Cup, a notable achievement in Australian football history.

Schaefer’s legacy in the sport will not be forgotten, as he leaves behind a lasting impact on the game. He will be remembered for his talent and dedication to the sport, and for the many contributions he made during his playing days. While his passing is a great loss, his memory will live on as a testament to the power and passion of football. May he rest in peace.

Source : @stgeorgefc

The football community is saddened to hear of the passing of Manfred Schaefer. Playing over 350 for the Saints & a member of the 1st Socceroo squad to qualify for the World Cup were parts of his achievements in football. May he rest in peace.

