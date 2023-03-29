Death News : Din Tai Fung founder Yang Bing-yi dies at 96.

Founder of Din Tai Fung, Yang Bing-yi, renowned for signature soup dumplings, passes away at the age of 96..

Yang Bing-yi, the Taiwanese restaurant entrepreneur who established the globally renowned chain, Din Tai Fung, has passed away at the age of 96. Known for their signature soup dumplings, Din Tai Fung has attracted crowds from all over the world, making it one of the most popular Asian dining destinations.

Yang’s entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to quality have made a significant impact on the culinary landscape, introducing Taiwanese cuisine to the international sphere. His legacy lives on through the continued success of Din Tai Fung, which has expanded to over 20 countries since its inception in 1958.

Source : @nytimes

