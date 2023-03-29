Death News : Din Tai Fung founder dies at 96.

The Founder of Din Tai Fung, Yang Bing-yi, Passes Away at 96 – The Taiwanese Restaurant Chain Famous for its Soup Dumplings that Won a Michelin Star.

Yang Bing-yi, the visionary entrepreneur who founded Din Tai Fung, a globally acclaimed Taiwanese restaurant chain renowned for its delectable soup dumplings, has passed away at the ripe age of 96. His delicious culinary creations have captured the hearts of food lovers around the world, earning his brand a coveted Michelin star and cementing its place as a distinctive and beloved Asian culinary destination.

Despite humble beginnings, Yang Bing-yi was dedicated to elevating the art of traditional Taiwanese cuisine and sharing its unique flavors with the world. His passion and tireless efforts revolutionized the culinary scene and created an enduring legacy that will continue to delight and inspire generations of food enthusiasts. May his soul rest in peace.

Source : @nytimes

Yang Bing-yi, the founder of Din Tai Fung, the Taiwanese restaurant chain whose signature soup dumplings have attracted crowds around the world and one of the rare Asian restaurants to win a Michelin star, has died at 96.

https://twitter.com/nytimes/status/1641140698278658070