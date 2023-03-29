Death News : Deputy Mayor Thulani Ntuli dies suddenly after unveiling contractor.

Deputy Mayor of KwaDukuza Thulani Ntuli Dies Suddenly After Unveiling Contractor to Repair Bridge.

In a tragic turn of events, Thulani Ntuli, the Deputy Mayor of KwaDukuza, has passed away. It is reported that Ntuli collapsed at the council buildings shortly after unveiling a contractor to repair a bridge in the area. The news team was present at the event and had just reported on it, and Ntuli appeared to be in good health during the proceedings earlier in the day.

Ntuli’s sudden and unexpected passing has sent shockwaves throughout the community, and many are mourning his loss. He was a respected member of the local government and his contributions to the community will not be forgotten. The cause of his collapse and subsequent passing is not yet known, but an investigation may be launched to determine what happened. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

Source : @1KZNtvNews

BREAKING: Deputy Mayor of KwaDukuza Thulani Ntuli has passed away. Ntuli reportedly collapsed at the council buildings shortly after the news team reported on him unveiling a contractor to repair a bridge in the area. He appeared in good health during the event held this morning.

BREAKING: Deputy Mayor of KwaDukuza Thulani Ntuli has passed away. Ntuli reportedly collapsed at the council buildings shortly after the news team reported on him unveiling a contractor to repair a bridge in the area. He appeared in good health during the event held this morning. pic.twitter.com/Xkfen8SeWq — 1KZNTV News (@1KZNtvNews) March 29, 2023