Death News : “Deeply saddened by Paul O’Grady’s passing. Sending love.”

Heartbroken at the news of the passing of the iconic Paul O’Grady. Reminiscing on his many years of supporting Brighton Pride, such as hosting The Alternative Miss Brighton in 1991, as pictured. Our thoughts are with his husband Andre, loved ones, and friends during this difficult time..

Paul O’Grady’s impact on the LGBTQ+ community and beyond cannot be overstated. His warmth, humor, and advocacy for marginalized communities have left an indelible mark on our world. As we mourn his passing, we celebrate his life and honor the legacy he leaves behind. We thank him for his unwavering support of Brighton Pride and the broader fight for equality. Rest in peace, Paul. You will be deeply missed but never forgotten.

Devastated to hear the legendary Paul O’Grady has passed away. Paul has been a long-time friend of Brighton Pride for many years hosting events such as The Alternative Miss Brighton in 1991, pictured. Sending love and strength to his husband Andre, family and friends.

