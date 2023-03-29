Death News : “Deepest sympathies to Nathan Sears’ loved ones.”

Loss of Nathan Sears: A Message of Condolence from Director Teddy Samy to the @CU_NPSIA Community

It is with great sorrow that we grieve the loss of Nathan Sears, a member of our esteemed @CU_NPSIA community. The news of his passing has come as a shock and has left us all deeply saddened. Nathan was an outstanding student and a valued member of our community.

On behalf of the @CU_NPSIA faculty and staff, I extend our deepest sympathies to Nathan’s family and friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time. Losing someone so young and full of potential is heartbreaking, and we share in their grief.

We want Nathan’s family and friends to know that they are not alone in their suffering. The @CU_NPSIA community is here to support them in any way we can.

Rest in peace, Nathan. You will be dearly missed by everyone who knew you..

The Carleton University’s Norman Paterson School of International Affairs (@CU_NPSIA) community is heartbroken to learn about the passing of their former student, Nathan Sears. The school extends their deepest condolences to Nathan’s family and friends as they navigate through this difficult time. Director Teddy Samy also shared a condolence letter in memory of the late student, which can be found in the link provided in their tweet.

Nathan had a profound impact on the NPSIA community during his studies at Carleton University, and his loss is felt deeply by all who knew him. The school acknowledges the pain and grief being experienced by his loved ones and hopes that their support brings some comfort during this challenging time. The Twitter post includes an image of Nathan and his loving family, serving as a touching tribute to a life gone too soon. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and the entire NPSIA family during this difficult time.

Source : @CU_NPSIA

