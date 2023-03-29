Dartmouth College’s Freedom Ranking Plummets and Blamed on Scanlon’s Legacy..

Dartmouth College’s ranking on the Freedom in Individual Rights and Expression scale has plummeted to 83 out of 203 in recent years, signaling a significant decline in academic freedom on campus. This is a disturbing trend that threatens the very essence of intellectual exploration and development.

Many attribute this shift to the administration’s failure to uphold the principles of freedom of speech and expression, a legacy left behind by former college President Jim Yong Kim. This has allowed for an environment in which censorship and self-censorship proliferate, stifling intellectual curiosity and progress. It is imperative that the college takes immediate action to reverse this trend and restore Dartmouth as a beacon of academic freedom.

Source : @PatrickByrne

Freedom has died at Dartmouth College, which is now ranked #83 out of 203 colleges and universities ranked by (Freedom in Individual Rights & Expression). Scanlon’s loathesome legacy.

Freedom has died at Dartmouth College, which is now ranked #83 out of 203 colleges and universities ranked by https://t.co/l8c28jpLzZ (Freedom in Individual Rights & Expression). Scanlon’s loathesome legacy. pic.twitter.com/mv1Kbvazsk — Patrick Byrne (@PatrickByrne) March 29, 2023