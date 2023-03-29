Death News : Cricket Leinster mourns the loss of Keith Lewis from Clontarf CC. RIP.

Clontarf CC Mourns the Loss of Keith Lewis: A Dedicated President and Loyal Member for Many Years.

It is with great sadness that Cricket Leinster announces the passing of Keith Lewis, a beloved member of the Clontarf CC community. Keith dedicated many years of his life to the club, and his contributions were invaluable. He served as Club President on two separate occasions, first in 2005/6 and again in 2015.

Throughout his tenure, Keith demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the growth and success of Clontarf CC. He was a true ambassador of the sport and his passion for cricket was contagious. His passing is a great loss for the Cricket community, and his memory will be cherished for years to come. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family and friends during this difficult time. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

Source : @cricketleinster

