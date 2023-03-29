Death News : Condolences to Sgt. Breau’s loved ones.

Sgt. Maureen Breau’s Passing: Estevan Police Service Members and Staff Offer Condolences and Support to Her Loved Ones and Colleagues..

The members and staff of the Estevan Police Service are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Sgt. Maureen Breau. We would like to extend our sincerest condolences to her family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all as you mourn the loss of such a dedicated and beloved member of the community.

Sgt. Breau will always be remembered for her unwavering commitment to serving and protecting the people of Estevan. Her contributions to the police force, and to the community as a whole, will not be forgotten. We offer our support and sympathy to all those affected by this loss, and we will continue to honor Sgt. Breau’s legacy by upholding the values of integrity, courage, and compassion that she embodied.

Source : @Estevan_Police

