Death News : Condolences on the loss of Mjediko Shups.

Condolences on the Untimely Demise of Mjediko Shups, A Promising Actor with a Glowing Future.

We were deeply saddened to learn of the untimely passing of Mjediko Shups, a gifted actor who had a promising future ahead of him. His sudden departure has left a void in the entertainment industry that will be difficult to fill. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones and all those whose lives he touched.

Mjediko Shups was a true talent and his contributions to the arts industry will not be forgotten. We would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace, and may his legacy continue to inspire future generations of actors and artists alike.

Source : @artsfestival

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Mjediko Shups, a talented actor who should have had a bright future ahead of him. Our hearts go out to his friends, family, and colleagues during this difficult time.

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Mjediko Shups, a talented actor who should have had a bright future ahead of him. Our hearts go out to his friends, family, and colleagues during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/uhsASzbPhD — NationalArtsFestival (@artsfestival) March 29, 2023