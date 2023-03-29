Death News : Condolences on Paul O’Grady’s passing.

Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of Paul O’Grady, a true animal lover. We extend our sincere sympathies to his loved ones during this challenging time..

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Paul O’Grady, a devoted advocate for animal rights. The news has saddened us deeply, and our hearts go out to his loved ones during this challenging time.

Paul’s unwavering commitment and love for animals leaves behind a legacy that will be remembered for years to come. As a champion of cruelty-free living, he inspired countless individuals around the world to take action and make a difference. We send our deepest condolences to his friends and family, and we honor Paul for his remarkable contributions to the animal welfare movement. May he rest in peace.

Source : @CrueltyFreeIntl

