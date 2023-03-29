Death News : Condolences for Sgt. Breau’s loss

Expressing Our Heartfelt Sympathy in the Aftermath of the Untimely Demise of Quebec Provincial Police Officer Sgt. Maureen Breau..

The news of the passing of Quebec provincial police officer Sgt. Maureen Breau has left us with heavy hearts. We extend our deepest condolences to her family, as well as the @sureteduquebec and the entire police community across Canada. The loss of a dedicated and heroic member of law enforcement is felt deeply, and our thoughts are with those who knew and worked alongside Sgt. Breau.

As an organization, we recognize the immense sacrifice that police officers make in service of their communities every day, putting their own safety and wellbeing at risk to protect others. The loss of Sgt. Breau is a reminder of the selflessness and courage that is required of those who serve in law enforcement. At this difficult time, we stand in solidarity with those who have been affected by this tragedy and offer our unwavering support.

Source : @CIPSRT_ICRTSP

