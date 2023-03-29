Death News : Coach Joe Foyle passed away. RIP.

Coach Joe Foyle passes away; Services announcement to follow. Our program is grateful for his many years of involvement. Rest in peace, Coach .

Today, the Lancaster Legends Football community mourns the loss of beloved Coach Joe Foyle, who passed away this afternoon. We are deeply saddened by this news and extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones. Coach Foyle was an invaluable member of our program for many years, and we were blessed to have him on our team.

Throughout his tenure with us, Coach Foyle imparted invaluable lessons on teamwork, leadership, and resilience to our players. He had a unique ability to inspire and encourage each of our team members to be their best and to strive for excellence both on and off the field. We will forever cherish the memories we shared with him and the impact he had on our program.

At this time, we ask that you keep Coach Foyle’s family in your thoughts and prayers. We will be announcing services for him in the near future. We will continue to honor his legacy and the extraordinary impact he had on our community. Thank you, Coach Foyle, for your tireless dedication and unwavering commitment to our team. You will be deeply missed.

Source : @LHSfballLegends

With great sadness, we inform you of the passing of Coach Joe Foyle this afternoon. Services will be announced at a later time. We were blessed to have him as part of our program for so many years . Thank you Coach ❤️🖤 pic.twitter.com/vHV9sLAV29 — Lancaster Legends Football (@LHSfballLegends) March 29, 2023