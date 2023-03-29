Death News : #CloneForce99’s Tech dies at uncertain age. #RIPTech.

Tech from #cloneforce99 reportedly passes away at uncertain age, mourned by fans with #RIPTech hashtag.

In heartbreaking news that has left the Star Wars community reeling, Tech of Clone Force 99 has reportedly passed away at an uncertain age. Fans and fellow members of The Bad Batch are in shock and mourning as they try to come to terms with the loss of one of their own.

Tech, also known as CT-1409, was a beloved character whose intelligence and technical prowess were often integral to the success of Clone Force 99’s missions. His passing is a devastating blow to the show’s devoted fanbase, who have taken to social media to express their grief and pay tribute to the character. Rest in peace, Tech – you will be dearly missed.

