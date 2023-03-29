Death News : Celebrity biographer Bill Zehme dead at 64.

Celebrity Biographer of Frank Sinatra and Johnny Carson, Bill Zehme, Passes Away at 64..

Famed celebrity biographer Bill Zehme, who chronicled the lives of legends such as Frank Sinatra and Johnny Carson, has sadly passed away at the age of 64. Zehme will be remembered as a master of his craft, capturing the essence of his subjects and bringing them to life through his writing.

Zehme’s impressive body of work included numerous books, articles, and TV specials, earning him widespread respect and admiration within the literary and entertainment communities. His legacy will continue to live on through his contributions to the world of celebrity biographies, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Source : @nytimesbooks

Bill Zehme, a celebrity biographer whose subjects included Frank Sinatra and Johnny Carson, has died at 64.

Bill Zehme, a celebrity biographer whose subjects included Frank Sinatra and Johnny Carson, has died at 64. https://t.co/INi4I6rqIH — New York Times Books (@nytimesbooks) March 29, 2023