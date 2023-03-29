Death News : Camilla saddened by Paul O’Grady’s passing. They worked closely at Battersea dogs. Rest in Peace. #PaulOGrady

Camilla, the Queen Consort, expresses her heartfelt sorrow over Paul O’Grady’s demise, acknowledging his vibrant personality and charitable work at Battersea dogs’ home. She sends her condolences to his loved ones and prays for his eternal peace. #PaulOGrady #RIPPaulOGrady RT..

Camilla, the Queen Consort, expresses deep sadness at the passing of Paul O’Grady. She fondly remembers how his warm heart and infectious sense of humour brought joy and light to countless lives. Camilla and Paul bonded through their shared work at Battersea Dogs Home, an organization that was close to his heart.

She extends her heartfelt sympathies to his family and loved ones during this difficult time. The loss of such a beloved figure in the community is truly devastating. May he Rest in Peace. #PaulOGrady

Source : @Mofoman360

The Queen Consort has she is deeply saddened at the Passing of Paul O’Grady Camilla said his warm heart and infectious humour lit up the lives of so many and she passed on her sympathies they bonded working closely at Battersea dogs home Rest in Peace Paul #PaulOGrady RT

https://twitter.com/Mofoman360/status/1641014512663838723