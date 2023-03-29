Death News : British writer D.M. Thomas dies at 88. #RIPDMThomas

88-year-old British Poet, Novelist, and Translator D.M. Thomas passes away, popular for novel The White Hotel that narrowly missed winning the Booker Prize to Salman Rushdie’s Midnight’s Children. #RIPDMThomas.

Renowned British poet, novelist, and translator D.M. Thomas passed away at the age of 88. He was widely celebrated for his literary contributions, including his 1981 masterpiece, The White Hotel, which was shortlisted for the prestigious Booker Prize but ultimately lost to Salman Rushdie’s Midnight’s Children.

Thomas was a versatile writer, gifted in multiple genres and forms. His work was widely regarded for its vivid imagery, emotional depth, and moral complexity. The news of his passing has sent shockwaves through the literary community, as scholars and fans alike pay tribute to his extraordinary talent and lasting impact on modern literature. May he rest in peace.

