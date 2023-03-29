Death News : British comedian and drag queen Lily Savage (Paul O’Grady) dies at 67. RIP.

Comedian and Actor Paul O’Grady aka Lily Savage Passes Away at the Age of 67; Royal Family and Drag Race’s Willam Honor his Legacy on Social Media..

Renowned British comedian, TV star, and actor, Paul O’Grady, passed away at the age of 67. O’Grady, who was also equally famous for his drag queen persona, Lily Savage, was a much-loved personality across the UK. His death has triggered an outpouring of emotions, with people from all walks of life paying tribute to the iconic entertainer.

Among those who extended their condolences were members of the Royal Family as well as Willam, a star of the popular show ‘Drag Race.’ O’Grady’s legacy as a versatile performer and an expert at his craft, combined with his warmth and infectious personality, has left a lasting impact on the entertainment industry. His fans and admirers will always cherish his memory and the joy he brought into their lives.

Source : @EW

Paul O'Grady, the British comedian, TV star, and actor also known as drag queen Lily Savage, has died at 67. The Royal Family and 'Drag Race' star Willam have paid tribute to him online.

Paul O'Grady, the British comedian, TV star, and actor also known as drag queen Lily Savage, has died at 67. The Royal Family and 'Drag Race' star Willam have paid tribute to him online. https://t.co/BKXmS5uX0J — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) March 29, 2023