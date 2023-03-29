Death News : Boston OG Mel King dies at 94.

Boston’s OG and Gentle Leader Mel King Passes Away at Age 94..

The beloved Mel King, an iconic figure in Boston politics, passed away at the age of 94. Known as the city’s OG, King was widely respected for his kind and gentle spirit. His legacy will continue to inspire many, particularly those who champion social justice and equity.

Throughout his life, King was a tireless advocate for marginalized communities in Boston. He was a prominent leader in the Civil Rights Movement and played a pivotal role in the establishment of the Massachusetts Fair Housing Act. King was also an educator, and his efforts to promote literacy and improve the quality of education in Boston earned him widespread acclaim. His passing is a great loss for the city, but his memory will endure as a testament to his remarkable contributions.

Source : @HenrySantoro

Boston’s Mel King has died at 94. He was the city’s OG and was as gentle as they come.

@GBHNews

Boston’s Mel King has died at 94. He was the city’s OG and was as gentle as they come. @GBHNews pic.twitter.com/fImUklf6VA — Henry Santoro (@HenrySantoro) March 29, 2023