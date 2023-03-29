Death News : BJP Pune MP Girish Bapat dies after prolonged illness.

Girish Bapat, Pune’s BJP Lok Sabha member, succumbs to illness after battling it for 18 months..

Girish Bapat, a well-known Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member of Parliament from Pune, passed away on Wednesday. He had been suffering from an illness for the past 18 months and had been admitted to a hospital. The sad news was verified by sources within the BJP.

Bapat was a prominent figure in Indian politics who had made significant contributions to the development of Pune during his tenure as a Member of Parliament. He was known for his dedication to public service and his efforts to improve the lives of the common people. The party and his supporters mourned his passing, and his loss will be felt keenly by those who knew him.

Source : @EconomicTimes

