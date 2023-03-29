Death News : Banisa MP Kullow Maalim Hassan passed away due to hit and run injuries. #RIP

Banisa MP Kullow Maalim Hassan passes away after hit and run accident on Mombasa Road. May Allah bless him with janatul firdaus..

The heartbreaking news of the passing of Banisa MP Kullow Maalim Hassan has left the nation in mourning. The Member of Parliament passed away at the Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi after succumbing to severe injuries sustained in a hit and run accident involving a Boda Boda on Mombasa road a few days prior. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

Banisa MP Kullow Maalim Hassan was a respected leader and a dedicated public servant who strived to improve the lives of those he represented. His unexpected and untimely demise is a great loss to the people of Banisa, the Northeastern region, and the whole country. We pray that Allah (SWT) grants him eternal peace and blesses him with Janatul Firdaus. May his soul rest in peace.

