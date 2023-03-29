Death News : ANC deputy mayor Thulani Ntuli dies after bridge contractor unveiling.

KwaDukuza’s ANC Deputy Mayor, Thulani Ntuli, Dies After Collapsing at Council Buildings During Contractor Unveiling Event.

The Deputy Mayor of KwaDukuza, Thulani Ntuli, sadly passed away earlier today. Ntuli was reportedly unveiling a contractor to repair a bridge in the area when he collapsed at the council buildings. Despite appearing to be in good health during the event, Ntuli tragically died.

Ntuli’s sudden and unexpected death has shocked the community and left many mourning his loss. As an important figure in local politics, he will be deeply missed by those who knew and worked with him. Our thoughts are with Ntuli’s family and friends during this difficult time.

