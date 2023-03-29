Death News : ANC Deputy Mayor in KwaDukuza passes away during exco meeting after collapsing.

Breaking News: ANC Regional Leader and Deputy Mayor of KwaDukuza Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal, Thulani Mbazo Ntuli, Dies During Exco Meeting..

A tragic event has occurred in KwaZulu-Natal as Thulani Mbazo Ntuli, the Deputy Mayor of the ANC run KwaDukuza (Stanger) local municipality, passed away during an exco meeting after collapsing. Ntuli was not just an important member of the municipality – he was also a regional leader of the ANC. The news of his passing was first reported via Twitter by Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) on March 29th, 2023.

Ntuli’s sudden death comes as a shock to the community, and his passing is surely causing much sadness and grief. The Deputy Mayor was undoubtedly seen as a mentor and a figure of strength, someone who was an essential part of the community. It is clear that his political career played a significant role in the township, which is why this news is likely to hit the municipality and the region hard. We send our condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

JUST IN: The Deputy Mayor of the ANC run KwaDukuza (Stanger) local municipality in KwaZulu-Natal, Thulani Mbazo Ntuli, has passed away. Ntuli, who is also a regional leader of the ANC, passed away a short a while ago during an exco meeting after collapsing. @IOL pic.twitter.com/dJ2p4FOA4a — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) March 29, 2023