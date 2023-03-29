Death News : Ambassador Paul O’Grady passed away. Our condolences.

Ambassador Paul O’Grady’s Passing Leaves Us Stricken and Mourning: His Campaign Against Child Poverty Will Always Be Remembered and Appreciated, Our Deepest Sympathy Goes Out to His Loved Ones..

Save the Children UK expressed their deep shock and sadness on the passing of Ambassador Paul O’ Grady. His unwavering dedication to the campaign against child poverty has been a source of inspiration for countless individuals who share his passion for social justice. We are forever grateful for his tireless efforts in providing a voice to the UK’s most marginalized children.

His passing will be felt by many, and we extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time. Although his physical presence is gone, his advocacy work will continue to inspire future generations to strive for a world where every child is treated with dignity and respect. Rest in peace, Ambassador O’ Grady.

Source : @savechildrenuk

