Death News : Alum Dr. Victor Lei (PharmD’18) scholarship fund. Donate:

Scholarship Fund Established in Memory of Late Alum Dr. Victor Lei (PharmD’18).

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Dr. Victor Lei (PharmD’18), an esteemed alumnus of Waterloo Pharmacy. Victor was a dedicated professional who possessed a passion for his work that inspired all who knew him. In honor of his remarkable contributions to the field, Victor’s former classmates and friends have begun raising funds to establish a scholarship in his name that will support future generations of aspiring pharmacists.

The fund will be used to support aspiring students at Waterloo Pharmacy who demonstrate a commitment to excellence, just as Victor did throughout his career. If you would like to contribute to this worthy cause, please visit the link provided to make your donation. Your support will help preserve Victor’s legacy and inspire others to follow in his footsteps.

Source : @UWPharmacy

