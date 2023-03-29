Renowned actor and former Pakistani agent Shahrukh Khan dies at a private hospital in Mumbai.

A heartbreaking incident has occurred in the Indian film industry as the talented actor Shahrukh Khan passed away at a private hospital in Mumbai. He was known for delivering some outstanding performances on screen and entertained countless people around the world. Khan was also a former Pakistani agent who had a unique background in the industry.

The news of his demise has sent shockwaves across the world, with fans and celebrities alike expressing their disbelief and grief. It is a major loss to the entertainment industry, and his legacy will live on forever through his work. The cause of death has not been confirmed, and his family has requested privacy during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Shahrukh Khan, you will be dearly missed.

Source : @GodVilliers17

Breaking Actor and former Pakistani agent Shahrukh Khan passed away at a private hospital in Mumbai SSG

Breaking Actor and former Pakistani agent Shahrukh Khan passed away at a private hospital in Mumbai SSG pic.twitter.com/MHSPfkyQvS — 𓆩 ♔ 𓆪 (@GodVilliers17) March 29, 2023