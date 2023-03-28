Death News : Woodstock symbol Bobbi Ercoline dies at 73.

Bobbi Ercoline, iconic symbol of 1960s hippiedom, dies at 73 after resting her head on boyfriend’s chest during Woodstock festival..

Bobbi Ercoline, the iconic figure of 1960s counter-culture, passed away at the age of 73. She became a symbol of hippiedom when she was photographed at the Woodstock music festival, resting her head on her boyfriend’s chest in a drowsy moment. The black and white photograph of the couple has now become one of the defining images of the era.

Despite her brief moment in the spotlight, Ercoline remained a private person living a quiet life after the festival. The Woodstock photograph, however, immortalized her as a representation of a generation’s free-spiritedness and boundless optimism. Her legacy lives on as a reminder of a time when music served as a catalyst for social change and unity.

Source : @nytimesmusic

