Death News : We mourn loss of Sgt. Breau, a hero in life.

Expressing Heartfelt Grief for Another Police Officer Sacrificed on Duty: Commiserations for Officer Sergeant Maureen Breau’s Departed Family and the Members of @sureteduquebec #HeroesInLife.

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Sergeant Maureen Breau, who was tragically killed in the line of duty. As we grieve her loss, we extend our deepest sympathies to her family, friends, and colleagues in the @sureteduquebec.

Sergeant Breau’s sacrifice is a reminder of the risks that law enforcement officers face every day in order to keep us safe. We honor her dedication to serving and protecting her community, and we will never forget her service. May she rest in peace, and may her legacy inspire others to follow in her footsteps as #HeroesInLife.

Source : @WRPSToday

