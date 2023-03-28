Death News : Vocalist Sanath Nandasiri passes at 81 #lka #SLnews

Death News : Vocalist Sanath Nandasiri passes at 81 #lka #SLnews

Posted on March 28, 2023

Veteran Singer and Musician ‘Sangeeth Nipun’ Professor Sanath Nandasiri Dies at 81..

Sri Lanka’s music industry mourns the loss of a true icon as Professor Sanath Nandasiri, known as the veteran vocalist and musician ‘Sangeeth Nipun’, passed away at the age of 81. His extraordinary talent in singing and playing instruments on stage earned him a beloved following throughout the country and beyond.

With a career spanning several decades, his illustrious contributions to the industry are unrivaled. He was a true inspiration to aspiring singers and musicians, and his legacy will continue to live on through his timeless songs and performances. Sri Lanka has truly lost a musical legend.

Source : @NewsfirstSL

Veteran vocalist and musician 'Sangeeth Nipun' Professor Sanath Nandasiri has passed away at the age of 81.

#lka #SriLanka #SLnews #News1st #SanathNandasiri

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

error: Content is protected !!