Death News : Veteran musician S.N. Nandasiri dies at 81 #lka #SriLanka #Musician

81-year-old renowned vocalist and musician Professor Sangeeth Nipun Sanath Nandasiri loses his battle with life..

The music industry in Sri Lanka is in mourning following the sad news of the passing of veteran vocalist and musician, Professor Sangeeth Nipun Sanath Nandasiri. The highly acclaimed musician, who was widely known for his outstanding contributions to Sri Lankan music, passed away at the age of 81.

With a career spanning over six decades, Professor Sangeeth Nipun Sanath Nandasiri was a true legend in the Sri Lankan music industry. He was a highly respected musician, renowned for his melodious voice and unique style of music. His passing is a great loss to the music world, and his legacy as a versatile musician and talented composer will live on for generations to come.

Source : @Imchamikaattana

March 28, 2023