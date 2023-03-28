Death News : Ursinus College mourns Damiano Rotolo '26’s loss.

The Demise of Damiano Rotolo '26 Mourned by Ursinus College.

Ursinus College is grieving the passing of its student-athlete, Damiano Rotolo from the Class of 2026. The Ursinus Athletics community expressed their condolences through a Twitter post that paid tribute to the young athlete’s life.

The post featured an image of Rotolo and a link to a statement that extended the Ursinus Athletics community’s thoughts and prayers to the family, loved ones, coaches, and teammates of Rotolo. The tweet also sparked an outpouring of support from Ursinus College and the wider community, who shared their fond memories of Damiano and offered their sincere sympathies during this difficult time.

Source : @ucathletics

