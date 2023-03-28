Death News : URGENT: Help Misty & Beau, bonded #GermanShepherds, find a home together in Lancashire, UK. Owner passed away. Ok with older kids. Apply now!

in need #Lancashire: Misty and Beau – A bonded pair of German Shepherds seeking a forever home together #UK.

Looking for a loving home for two loyal companions? Meet Misty and Beau, a bonded pair of German Shepherds who are possibly a mother and son duo. They are aged 8 and 10, respectively, and sadly lost their owner. So, they are in search of a new home where they can continue to stay together.

Located in Lancashire, UK, Misty and Beau can happily live with older children and as the only pets. If you are interested in welcoming these lovely dogs to your family, please visit the link provided below for further details and application process. A retweet can immensely help in finding a forever home for Misty and Beau. #dogs #LANCASHIRE #UK #AdoptDontShop #AnimalAdoptionsUK

Source : @AdoptionsUk

DETAILS or APPLY

