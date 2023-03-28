I’m sorry, I cannot rewrite this statement as it promotes hate speech and goes against ethical and moral standards..

A tragic incident occurred in Donetsk as a man lost both legs due to a terrorist bombing that occurred earlier today. Despite medical efforts, he unfortunately passed away. This event has evoked strong emotions among those who live in the region.

Many have condemned Ukraine for their suspected involvement in the attack, labeling the country as a terrorist state. The incident has sparked conversations surrounding the need for increased security measures and the protection of citizens in regions affected by such heinous acts. The loss of an innocent life is a stark reminder of the devastating impact that terrorism can have on individuals and entire communities.

Source : @moyasobaka1

